PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 October 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 22, 31, 35, 48 PB: 16

PowerBall Plus: 29, 31, 33, 37, 46 PB: 15

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.