Parliament: Constitution amendment for land expropriation will go ahead

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Parliament: Constitution amendment for land expropriation will go ahead

Parliament said the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation will happen whether people are opposed to it or not.

FILE: Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation will happen whether people are opposed to it or not.

Parliament has also noted remarks by former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, who is reported to have told a gathering last week that land expropriation without compensation would not happen in 100 years.

Mathole Motshekga, the chairperson of the ad hoc committee established to initiate legislation on land expropriation without compensation, said Motlanthe was welcome to have a view on the matter.

Motlanthe has on a number of occasions spoken of the challenges of land redistribution and has also led a high-level panel on land reform.

“He has done an excellent job and produced a good report. We’ve already said this report and all others will be considered.”

Motshekga said Parliament would meet the deadline of March next year to submit its proposals to amend the Constitution.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA