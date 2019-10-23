Parliament: Constitution amendment for land expropriation will go ahead
Parliament said the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation will happen whether people are opposed to it or not.
Parliament has also noted remarks by former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, who is reported to have told a gathering last week that land expropriation without compensation would not happen in 100 years.
Mathole Motshekga, the chairperson of the ad hoc committee established to initiate legislation on land expropriation without compensation, said Motlanthe was welcome to have a view on the matter.
Motlanthe has on a number of occasions spoken of the challenges of land redistribution and has also led a high-level panel on land reform.
“He has done an excellent job and produced a good report. We’ve already said this report and all others will be considered.”
Motshekga said Parliament would meet the deadline of March next year to submit its proposals to amend the Constitution.
