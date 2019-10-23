Pandor urges SA to take full advantages of relations with Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa will join about 40 other African leaders as the first-ever Russia-Africa summit begins on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Tuesday urged South Africa to take full advantage of the opportunities that Russia has to offer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will join about 40 other African leaders as the first-ever Russia-Africa summit begins on Wednesday.

The gathering is aimed at addressing existing and potential relations between that country and the African nations.

Pandor said South Africa was ready for investments: “We want partnerships that are real, we want partnerships that will support us in advancing the objectives that we have set for ourselves. I think the summit fits in with our president’s and our country’s objectives.”