Over 700 delegates from around the world in CT to take on GBV
The platform is hosted by the Sexual Violence Research Initiative Forum.
CAPE TOWN - More than 700 delegates from around the globe are gathered at the Cape Town International Convention Centre sharing research on how to better respond to gender-based violence.
The platform is hosted by the Sexual Violence Research Initiative Forum.
Under the theme the Time is Now, the initiative will look at the impact of global anti-gender-based violence movements like #MeToo, #IAmNotNext and #TimesUp.
The executive director of the Sexual Violence Research Initiative, Elizabeth Dartnall, said: “Over 770 people have come from around the world to share and connect, to build new knowledge and to end this terrible trend of violence in the world.”
Dartnall stresses the importance of social norms that need to change to stop violence against women and children.
“It aims to learn about the importance of social norms change, to address the patriarchal norms and to really end violence against women and children.”
Popular in Local
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit
-
READ: Mmusi Maimane’s resignation address
-
As wait continues for Maimane briefing, sources say Trollip has resigned
-
Mom, 2 kids go missing in Herolds Bay
-
Lesufi to visit Kempton Park school where pupil attacked schoolmate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.