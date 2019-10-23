View all in Latest
Over 700 delegates from around the world in CT to take on GBV

The platform is hosted by the Sexual Violence Research Initiative Forum.

Delegates seen at the Cape Town International Convention Centre during a conference against gender-based violence. Picture: @TheSVRI/Twitter
Delegates seen at the Cape Town International Convention Centre during a conference against gender-based violence. Picture: @TheSVRI/Twitter
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - More than 700 delegates from around the globe are gathered at the Cape Town International Convention Centre sharing research on how to better respond to gender-based violence.

The platform is hosted by the Sexual Violence Research Initiative Forum.

Under the theme the Time is Now, the initiative will look at the impact of global anti-gender-based violence movements like #MeToo, #IAmNotNext and #TimesUp.

The executive director of the Sexual Violence Research Initiative, Elizabeth Dartnall, said: “Over 770 people have come from around the world to share and connect, to build new knowledge and to end this terrible trend of violence in the world.”

Dartnall stresses the importance of social norms that need to change to stop violence against women and children.

“It aims to learn about the importance of social norms change, to address the patriarchal norms and to really end violence against women and children.”

