Mom, 2 kids go missing in Herolds Bay

Heidi Scheepers, aged 35, her six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son were last seen on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing in Herolds Bay.

Heidi Scheepers, aged 35, her six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son were last seen on Tuesday.

Her husband alerted authorities when they failed to return home.

Scheepers drove to the beach in a charcoal Volkswagen combi.

The police’s Malcolm Poje said they were searching for them.

“She was last seen at Herolds Bay. She never reported back home, and her husband reported it to the police. A search party was launched but there were no results.”