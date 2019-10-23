Maimane to address media amid resignation speculation

Party leaders have been locked in a meeting in Bruma just two days after the resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is set to address the media on Wednesday afternoon amid mounting speculation about the outcomes of a meeting by the party's federal executive (Fedex).

Mashaba resigned on Monday following the announcement of Helen Zille as Fedex chair on Sunday.

Mashaba quit in protest at what he said was a right-wing element in the DA as well as the election of Zille as council chairperson.

Since Mashaba’s announcement on Monday, speculation has been swirling that Maimane will follow suit but the DA leader has remained silent.

The DA’s Federal Council discussed Mashaba’s resignation and what will now happen in the City of Johannesburg going forward.

It’s understood his comments about the party and Maimane’s support of him on the day of his announcement were also under sharp focus.

The DA hasn’t indicated what Maimane will brief the media about.

Speculation is rife about Maimane’s future in the DA and if he will simply report back on the outcomes of the federal executive meeting.

Whatever Maimane says on Wednesday afternoon will either throw the party deep into disarray or start the process of trying to bring it back on track.