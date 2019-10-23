Maimane to address media amid resignation speculation
Party leaders have been locked in a meeting in Bruma just two days after the resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is set to address the media on Wednesday afternoon amid mounting speculation about the outcomes of a meeting by the party's federal executive (Fedex).
Party leaders have been locked in a meeting in Bruma just two days after the resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Mashaba resigned on Monday following the announcement of Helen Zille as Fedex chair on Sunday.
Mashaba quit in protest at what he said was a right-wing element in the DA as well as the election of Zille as council chairperson.
Since Mashaba’s announcement on Monday, speculation has been swirling that Maimane will follow suit but the DA leader has remained silent.
The DA’s Federal Council discussed Mashaba’s resignation and what will now happen in the City of Johannesburg going forward.
It’s understood his comments about the party and Maimane’s support of him on the day of his announcement were also under sharp focus.
The DA hasn’t indicated what Maimane will brief the media about.
Speculation is rife about Maimane’s future in the DA and if he will simply report back on the outcomes of the federal executive meeting.
Whatever Maimane says on Wednesday afternoon will either throw the party deep into disarray or start the process of trying to bring it back on track.
Popular in Politics
-
Some DA members warn against immediate removal of Mashaba as mayor
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Who is Herman Mashaba trying to fool?
-
CARTOON: Puppet Games
-
Revolution talk: EFF tells Mabuza to brush up on 4IR
-
Mabuza: Govt to release parcels of land for agriculture, housing
-
Mashaba: My resignation the end of my political career
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.