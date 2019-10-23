Miguel Louw murder: Defence lawyer accuses witness of lying to court
Advocate Jay Naidoo, who is representing the accused, Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim, alleged that the witness had been told to implicate his client in court.
JOHANNESBURG - The defence lawyer in the Miguel Louw murder trial has claimed that a juvenile witness who has been testifying since Tuesday is misleading the court.
Advocate Jay Naidoo, who is representing the accused, Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, alleged that the witness has been told to implicate his client in court.
Ebrahim faces charges of theft, kidnapping and the murder of Miguel, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Louw went missing in July 2018. He was found dead in a bush in Phoenix two months later.
A juvenile witness, who is among those who last saw Louw alive, continued his testimony in the Durban High Court on Wednesday.
He told the court that Ebrahim arrived at their school and offered R10 to pupils who agreed to help search for Louw.
Naidoo said the witness was lying because he never relayed this information to police when they asked for his statement last year.
Naidoo alleged that Miguel’s mother may have instructed the witness on what to say in court.
The visibly shaken witness maintained he was being truthful and not testifying under anyone’s instructions.
