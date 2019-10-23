Matric class of 2019 writes first major final exam today

After months of preparation for the matric exams, the majority of the candidates begin their finals with English paper 1.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Senior Certificate exams officially begin across the country on Wednesday.

Over 790,000 pupils have registered for this year's final exams.

The class of 2019 will sit for their first major paper, English paper 1, on Wednesday morning.

* ALSO READ: Bullets and books: The story of a Bonteheuwel matric

After months of preparation for the matric exams, the majority of the candidates begin their finals.

Some subjects have already been written but matrics experienced disruptions last week after Eskom implemented load shedding, citing capacity constraints.

The exams will be conducted in nearly 7,000 centres across the country.

In Gauteng, Lesufi will oversee the start of the exams at Parktown Boys High.

The department's Steve Mabona: “We are hopeful that they will do well, including those from Eldorado Park as you will understand that they are suffering in terms of curriculum losses at the school.”

The Department of Basic Education has wished the class of 2019 well adding that it's counting on them to maintain the above 70% pass rate.