Man accused of baby Jeremiah Ruiters’s rape, murder also claims to be ill

Ameerudien Peters was charged after his girlfriend’s son was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic in June 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of raping and murdering 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters has now also claimed to have fallen ill.

Ameerudien Peters was charged after his girlfriend’s son was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic in June 2017.

The mother, Abigail Ruiters, faces charges under the Children’s Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

Judge Monde Samela had to postpone the trial on Wednesday morning after Peters informed his legal representative he was not feeling well.

Samela ordered that the accused see a doctor as soon as possible.

The matter was also postponed on Tuesday because co-accused Abigail Ruiters was sick and excused herself from the courtroom more than once.

Last week, load shedding resulted in lengthy delays and the case had to be remanded because the High Court does not have a generator.

State prosecutor Maria Marshall is expected to continue cross-examining Peters on Thursday.