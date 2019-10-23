View all in Latest
Maimane's expected resignation set to throw DA into further turmoil

Sources in the party have told Eyewitness News that Mmusi Maimane is planning to announce his resignation, further throwing the DA into turmoil after the dramatic resignation of Herman Mashaba just two days ago.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane seen on 20 October 2019 after Helen Zille was announced as the party's new Federal Council chair. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - As Mmusi Maimane prepares to announce his political future in the Democratic Alliance (DA) this afternoon, there are concerns about what his highly anticipated announcement will mean for the organisation.

Sources in the party have told Eyewitness News that Maimane is planning to announce his resignation, further throwing the DA into turmoil after the dramatic resignation of Herman Mashaba just two days ago.

Maimane’s announcement is expected in the next hour.

Sources have told Eyewitness News that Maimane has made up his mind.

Here at Nkululeko House, the podium from where Maimane will address the media is draped in black, breaking away from tradition.

The DA has been unable to explain why party colors have been covered.

If Maimane announces his resignation this afternoon, which is expected, this will be a huge blow to a party that’s already battling deep divisions.

On Monday, Herman Mashaba, who has quit the DA, alluded to these.

He also accused senior party leaders of deviating from its pro-poor promises.

