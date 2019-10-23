Mabuza: Govt to release parcels of land for agriculture, housing

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mabuza: Govt to release parcels of land for agriculture, housing

Deputy President David Mabuza said land would be released for industrial purposes and not just agriculture.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza said there were also plans to release state land for housing. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza said there were also plans to release state land for housing. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said government would be releasing parcels of state-owned land as part of its plan to boost the economy.

Mabuza was responding to a question in the National Assembly on Tuesday on whether the government has a model in place for unlocking the economic potential of the country's land and property assets.

He said land would be released for industrial purposes and not just agriculture.

“We’re releasing land for industrial purposes so that those who want to start their firms, should do it. This is a deliberate effort by government to try and stimulate the economy.”

Mabuza said there were also plans to release state land for housing.

“So, we can eliminate this challenge that is faced by our people every day of travelling long distances to their places of work.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA