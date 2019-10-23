Mabuza: Govt to release parcels of land for agriculture, housing

Deputy President David Mabuza said land would be released for industrial purposes and not just agriculture.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said government would be releasing parcels of state-owned land as part of its plan to boost the economy.

Mabuza was responding to a question in the National Assembly on Tuesday on whether the government has a model in place for unlocking the economic potential of the country's land and property assets.

He said land would be released for industrial purposes and not just agriculture.

“We’re releasing land for industrial purposes so that those who want to start their firms, should do it. This is a deliberate effort by government to try and stimulate the economy.”

Mabuza said there were also plans to release state land for housing.

“So, we can eliminate this challenge that is faced by our people every day of travelling long distances to their places of work.”