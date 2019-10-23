Khama: Masisi's become drunk on power
Botswana’s former President Ian Khama said that he had no intention of talking politics until his successor started behaving like African leaders who were drunk on power.
GABORONE - Botswana’s former President Ian Khama said that he had no intention of talking politics until his successor started behaving like African leaders who were drunk on power.
Khama told Eyewitness News that he voted for the Botswana Patriotic Front, a new party that broke away from the governing Botswana Democratic Party that's ruled since independence.
Khama sat down for an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News in gaborone after voting in Serowe.
He said that his successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi had lost it.
"We've just seen somebody who became drunk on power, falling into that power trap that wwe've seen happen in other African countries - some, not all of them of course. Even up until the day before the elections, using the intelligence services to go after the opposition."
Masisi succeeded Khama 18 months ago but after the handover, he left the BDP and said he would make sure it lost power in these elections.
And he has made good on that promise.
"I voted for the Botswana Patriotic Front, both parliament and council."
The feud between the two leaders has spilled into the public space and even affected neighbouring countries like South Africa.
WATCH: 'Some African leaders are drunk on power’ – Ian Khama
