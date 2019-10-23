View all in Latest
Juvenile witness to continue testimony in Miguel Low murder case

The witness told the court that Mohamed Ebrahim visited Miguel Louw’s school on the day he disappeared and offered R10 to pupils to help him search for the boy.

Nine-year-old Miguel Louw who was allegedly murdered by his mother's boyfriend Mohamed Ebrahim. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Nine-year-old Miguel Louw who was allegedly murdered by his mother's boyfriend Mohamed Ebrahim. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
53 minutes ago

DURBAN - A juvenile witness is expected to continue his testimony on Wednesday in the High Court in Durban in the trial involving the death of nine-year-old Miguel Louw.

The accused in the matter Mohamed Ebrahim faces charges of theft, kidnapping and murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The State said it has lined up a string of witnesses who would prove the murder of the little boy was premeditated by the accused following a feud with his mother.

Ebrahim appeared unbothered and cheerful as he smiled and posed for the media and greeted members of the public in the gallery during his appearance on Tuesday.

Senior State prosecutor Kelvin Singh alleged that Ebrahim fetched Louw from school in July last year, bought him fast food before boarding a taxi to Phoenix, north of Durban, where Louw was killed.

To back its claim, the State called its first witness on Tuesday, a juvenile who testified via an intermediary.

The witness told the court that Ebrahim visited Louw’s school on the day he disappeared and offered R10 to pupils to help him search for the boy.

Louw’s body was found two months after he was last seen.

