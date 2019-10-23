Irregular expenditure by govt up from R51bn to R61.3bn, AG tells MPs
Makwetu briefed a joint meeting of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Standing Committee on Appropriations.
CAPE TOWN – Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said irregular expenditure by national and provincial departments and state-owned entities was up from just under R51 billion in 2017/2018 to R61.3 billion for the past financial year.
Makwetu briefed a joint meeting of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Standing Committee on Appropriations.
The committees will be interrogating offending departments and entities in the coming months on their audit outcomes.
Makwetu said the figure of R61.35 billion included R18.5 billion in irregular expenditure disclosed in the unaudited financial statements of departments and entities whose audits were still outstanding.
KwaZulu Natal (R12.42bn), national departments (R11.25 bn) and Gauteng province (R7.13bn) were together responsible for 72% of the irregular expenditure.
Makwetu said the figures were not the full picture because it excluded irregular expenditure by some of the SOEs his office does not an audit, including Eskom and Transnet.
Audits still outstanding as at the end of last month included the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation, the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority and South African Airways, whose audit for 2017/18 was also not yet done.
Popular in Business
-
Mboweni: I’m burdened with finding resources for SOEs
-
ANC in WC slams media for ‘disinformation campaign’ against Iqbal Survé
-
SAA, Comair return grounded planes to service
-
Mabuza: Govt to release parcels of land for agriculture, housing
-
Consumer inflation slows to 4.1% yr-on-yr in Sept
-
Ministers no-show at Parly meeting over money owed to Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.