'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede shares how Ghanaian business is evolving along with the 4th industrial revolution.
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is visiting Ghana to investigate the ease of doing business across Africa as part of the 54 and 1 campaign.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gumede provided insight into how informal businesses are moving the continent into the 4th industrial revolution.
The informal economy could help take Ghana into double-digit growth.Arabile Gumede, business reporter - EWN
Already contributing 80%, Gumede says it could add another 5% growth.
This would be very helpful to the West African powerhouse that is Ghana.Arabile Gumede, business reporter - EWN
Listen to how Gumede believes Ghana's economy can continue to grow:
