Heinrich Brussow announces his retirement from rugby due to injury
Heinrich Brussow playing for Northampton Saints making 22 appearances in for the Springboks but has also endured a relentless string of injuries since arriving in Northampton.
CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok and Cheetahs flanker Heinrich Brussow has announced his retirement from professional rugby due to injury.
After being unable to shake off an unfortunate series of injuries in recent months, the 33-year-old insisted now was the right time to hang up his boots once and for all.
“I feel very proud to have represented a club like Saints which has such a rich history and the passionate support of Northampton behind them,” Brüssow said.
“I came to Northampton after spending a long time in Japan, looking for a new challenge and to push myself here in England. But I have been battling injuries for some time now and I have made the very difficult decision to call time on my career."
What a warrior.— Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) October 23, 2019
A sad day at the Gardens, but also the chance to celebrate an outstanding career.
Saint #1987 | Springbok #801
Veels geluk, Heinz 👏🏼
