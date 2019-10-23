Heat is on: Gauteng residents warned to expect weekend heatwave

The SA Weather Service said that temperatures were expected to peak from Thursday into next week.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the cool weather on Wednesday, Gauteng residents are being warned to prepare for another heatwave.

Last weekend saw temperatures reach 36 degrees Celsius in Johannesburg and a scorching 41 degrees Celsius in other parts of the country.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage: "Some places will start [to feel the heat] on Friday but the majority of the areas, especially in Gauteng and Mpumalanga will start on Saturday, pushing over into Monday."