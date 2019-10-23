Hanover Park girl caught in gang crossfire in stable condition
CAPE TOWN - A teenage girl caught in the crossfire of gang violence in Hanover Park is in a stable condition in hospital.
The 15-year-old was hospitalised over the weekend after she was hit by a stray bullet at Rywood Walk.
The Philippi community policing forum’s Ebrahim Abrahams said the teenage girl was standing on the street corner along with two people when shots were fired.
Abrahams said the gunmen were believed to have targeted one of the people, but the 15-year-old girl was struck.
“There were two girls and a boy. The boy was from the other gang and they saw him and shot. But she was shot.”
Ebrahim said the girl was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
“When they roam with their guns and see their opposition, they just shoot. It’s not always planned.”
