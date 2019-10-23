‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is in the West African country to explore its business sector.

What are the kay factors driving business on the African continent?

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is visiting Ghana to gain insight into how businesses are helping to move the continent into the fourth industrial revolution.

Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy and it isn’t even registered. Arabile Gumede, business reporter

If Ghana’s economy were to be registered, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will also grow, he explains.

