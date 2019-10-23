‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is in the West African country to explore its business sector.
What are the kay factors driving business on the African continent?
RELATED: How Ghana's Maker-Movement is driving young innovators
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is visiting Ghana to gain insight into how businesses are helping to move the continent into the fourth industrial revolution.
Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy and it isn’t even registered.Arabile Gumede, business reporter
If Ghana’s economy were to be registered, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will also grow, he explains.
Listen to Arabile Gumede's full conversation with Bongani Bingwa below:
Click here to read more from the Driving Africa’s Development archive.
Click here to return to the 54 and 1 portal - brought to you by Standard Bank.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’
Popular in Business
-
Irregular expenditure by govt up from R51bn to R61.3bn, AG tells MPs
-
Mboweni: I’m burdened with finding resources for SOEs
-
ANC in WC slams media for ‘disinformation campaign’ against Iqbal Survé
-
Eskom a step closer to receiving R59bn bailout, Mboweni says issue beyond money
-
Mabuza: Govt to release parcels of land for agriculture, housing
-
SAA, Comair return grounded planes to service
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.