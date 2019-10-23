View all in Latest
‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is in the West African country to explore its business sector.

The informal sector is a significant contributor to Ghana's economy. Picture: Primedia
The informal sector is a significant contributor to Ghana's economy. Picture: Primedia
one day ago

What are the kay factors driving business on the African continent?

RELATED: How Ghana's Maker-Movement is driving young innovators

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is visiting Ghana to gain insight into how businesses are helping to move the continent into the fourth industrial revolution.

Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy and it isn’t even registered.

Arabile Gumede, business reporter

If Ghana’s economy were to be registered, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will also grow, he explains.

Listen to Arabile Gumede's full conversation with Bongani Bingwa below:

Click here to read more from the Driving Africa’s Development archive.

Click here to return to the 54 and 1 portal - brought to you by Standard Bank.

This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’

