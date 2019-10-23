Former President Khama votes for opposition Botswana Patriotic Front
Former Botswana President Ian Khama left BDP after stepping down, giving way to incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi who succeeded him 18 months ago.
GAROBONE - Former President Ian Khama has cast his ballot and told Eyewitness News he voted for the Botswana Patriotic Front, a new party that broke away from the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) that’s been in power since independence.
Khama left BDP after stepping down, giving way to incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi who succeeded him 18 months ago.
Since then, the feud between the two leaders spilt into the public space and even affected neighbouring countries, like South Africa.
Khama spoke to EWN in Gaborone after voting in Serowe and said Masisi was drunk on power: “I voted for the Botswana Patriotic Front in both Parliament and council. I did that because I come extremely disappointed with the party I belong to, the Botswana Democratic Party.”
#BotswanaElections2019— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 23, 2019
Former Botswana President Ian Khama tells @nthakoana he voted for Botswana Patriotic Front because he is disappointed BDP Masisi has become like some African leaders who are drunk on power#KhamaVotesBPF pic.twitter.com/c7sxeX8ij1
He said Masisi had “lost it”.
“We have just seen somebody who became drunk on power. He fell into that power trap, we’ve seen in some African countries. Even the day before the election, using the intelligence service to go after the opposition.”
Popular in Africa
-
All systems go for Botswana elections
-
Voting under way in Botswana
-
Botswana election contenders take swipes at each other ahead of voting
-
‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’
-
Opposition claim detentions, harassment ahead of Botswana elections
-
'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.