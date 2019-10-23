Former President Khama votes for opposition Botswana Patriotic Front

Former Botswana President Ian Khama left BDP after stepping down, giving way to incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi who succeeded him 18 months ago.

GAROBONE - Former President Ian Khama has cast his ballot and told Eyewitness News he voted for the Botswana Patriotic Front, a new party that broke away from the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) that’s been in power since independence.

Khama left BDP after stepping down, giving way to incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi who succeeded him 18 months ago.



Since then, the feud between the two leaders spilt into the public space and even affected neighbouring countries, like South Africa.

Khama spoke to EWN in Gaborone after voting in Serowe and said Masisi was drunk on power: “I voted for the Botswana Patriotic Front in both Parliament and council. I did that because I come extremely disappointed with the party I belong to, the Botswana Democratic Party.”

He said Masisi had “lost it”.

“We have just seen somebody who became drunk on power. He fell into that power trap, we’ve seen in some African countries. Even the day before the election, using the intelligence service to go after the opposition.”