Former DA leader Maimane: I'm looking forward to the next chapter

Mmusi Maimane resigned together with former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip on Wednesday afternoon, saying that the party was no longer a vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said that he was ready for his next chapter.

"And in the end, we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building One South Africa for All. It is with great sadness that in order to continue the fight for this vision I so strongly believe in, and the country I so dearly love, I today tender my resignation as leader of the Democratic Alliance."

He said that he would stay in Parliament but only for a while.

"I'll continue my role as parliamentary leader, if the party makes that decision, until the end of the year after I strongly believe the party must go to congress in order to elect new leadership."

Trollip then told the media that he was sad to leave the party.

"My decision today is not an easy decision, it has been taken after so considerable soul searching and some reflection. It's a sad day for me... it's been an extraordinary privilege to serve this party in a number of capacities."

The resignations followed that of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday.

Federal council chairperson Helen Zille said that the DA would meet on Thursday to chart the way forward.

"So before we rush into something that may not be constitutional and may not be appropriate we will, and we are, taking legal advice as to what the right path forward is constitutionally and tomorrow we will convene a federal executive by teleconference to discuss that legal advice and to chart the way forward."

Eyewitness News spoke to Maimane as he was leaving the DA headquarters and asked him how he felt.

"I'm good, I'm feeling quite good. I'm looking forward to the next chapter."

He walked away when Eyewitness News asked when he was starting this new chapter.