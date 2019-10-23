De Lille to Maimane over DA resignation: I told you so

Taking to Facebook this evening, Patricia De Lille said Mmusi Maimane got a taste of his own medicine.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has weighed in on the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as Democratic Alliance party leader.

De Lille said he warned Maimane about the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“I hate to say 'I told you' so but I am going to say it anyway. I am not claiming to be a sangoma but I warned Mmusi Maimane that if he didn’t stand on principle his party’s laptop boys would swallow him up and spit him out.”

But political economy analyst Daniel Silke said Maimane had to take the rap for the DA’s poor showing at this year’s elections.

“Had the DA not lost electoral support, Mr Maimane would have been a hero. But due to the general decline and poor management, it has come home to roost for the DA. They have been their own worst enemy over the past two years or so.”