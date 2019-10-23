CT police probe train commuter’s death

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

CT police probe train commuter’s death

Police responded to the scene after a man’s body was found at the Heideveld train station.

FILE: Police responded to the scene after a man’s body was found at the Heideveld train station. Picture: EWN
FILE: Police responded to the scene after a man’s body was found at the Heideveld train station. Picture: EWN
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are investigating an incident at the Heideveld train station, where a commuter died after he was allegedly shot by a security guard during an altercation over tickets.

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene after a man’s body was found at the Heideveld train station.

Police said a scuffle broke out between Prasa staff and a group of commuters who tried to flee because they didn’t have train tickets.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said two others were also wounded.

"A female security guard was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. The male commuter who injured his leg was also taken to hospital."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA