CT police probe train commuter’s death

Police responded to the scene after a man’s body was found at the Heideveld train station.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are investigating an incident at the Heideveld train station, where a commuter died after he was allegedly shot by a security guard during an altercation over tickets.

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

Police said a scuffle broke out between Prasa staff and a group of commuters who tried to flee because they didn’t have train tickets.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said two others were also wounded.

"A female security guard was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. The male commuter who injured his leg was also taken to hospital."