Corrie van Zyl on Proteas performance: It’s a phase we need to get through

Corrie Van Zyl was speaking to EWN Sport on Wednesday after a difficult series to India for the Proteas who were whitewashed 3-0 in the tests.

JOHANNESBURG - Interim director of cricket Corrie van Zyl has reiterated Cricket SA’s desire to have a permanent coaching staff in place as soon as possible.

The position of director of cricket has been advertised, with applications closing at the end of October.

With both him and team director Enoch Nkwe not permanently employed in their roles, Van Zyl explained what the next steps were for the organisation.

“The idea is that the director of cricket gets appointed as soon as possible,” he said. “The next step will be team director and the staff. That process is under way. We all understand the need for having a full-time structure in place as soon as possible.”

While acknowledging that CSA was prepared for a difficult tour to the sub-continent, Van Zyl found a positive side for the Proteas.

“If we look at the tour from a white-ball cricket perspective, we drew the series 1-1 so there’s light in the tunnel,” he explained. “From a test perspective, yes, there is a lot of concern and we need to address that going forward.”

Van Zyl also encouraged fans to continue to back the team as they go through a difficult transitional period.

The likes of Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn, JP Duminy and Imran Tahir have retired from the national team over various formats in the last few months.

“I know we have lost some really excellent players, but we’ve got some really good young talent coming through,” he said.

“We need to be patient with them, but we also understand that we need to win. They want to win and, therefore, they must just come, keep on supporting the Proteas. It is a phase that we need to get through”.