CoCT adds second fireworks site for Diwali celebrations

The Bishop Lavis Sports Ground is now also available to Hindu residents who want to discharge fireworks on Sunday.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - On the eve of Diwali celebrations, the City of Cape Town has allocated a second fireworks site.

The Bishop Lavis Sports Ground is now also available to Hindu residents who want to discharge fireworks on Sunday.

The city had initially only made available Athlone Stadium's parking lot after an announcement two weeks ago that it was doing away with fireworks sites was met with unhappiness.

Mayco member JP Smith said they had decided to make available another fireworks site for Hindu residents following requests from community leaders.

"The cit has agreed to ake available the Bishop Lavis sports field and the Athlone Stadium parking lot for Diwali celebrations on Sunday evening from 8pm to 11pm."

Smith said that firefighters and other city departments would be on duty at both sites to ensure safety.

However, it's not yet clear how the Hindu community will respond to the move.

Some leaders had previously raised concerns around safety at some sites and called for at least three sites where fireworks could be discharged during Diwali, most importantly, in Blouberg, where there was a large Hindu community.

One Hindu organisation had also threatened to take the matter to court because they felt that their religion and culture were being disregarded.

