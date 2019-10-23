Bloemhof matrics transported to safe exam centres following violent protests

The provincial Department of Basic Education said matrics would stay at the centre until the end of the exams next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Matriculants in Bloemhof, in the North West, have been ferried to safe exam centres following violent protests on Wednesday.

It's understood the riots were sparked by the arrests of a group of community members who were linked to serious crimes that occurred earlier this year.

The provincial Department of Basic Education said matrics would stay at the centre until the end of the exams next month.

Spokesperson Elias Malindi said: “We finally managed to evacuate them successfully. We took them to a very safe place, which is very much conducive for them to study and be able to write.”