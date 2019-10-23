As wait continues for Maimane briefing, sources say Trollip has resigned

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was meant to address the media at 1pm but that was moved to 3pm and then moved again to a later time, which hasn’t been disclosed.

JOHANNESBURG - As the wait continues for Mmusi Maimane’s all-important briefing on Wednesday afternoon, EWN understands that Athol Trollip has indicated in the federal executive meeting that he wants to resign.

Several Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders told Eyewitness News earlier today that Maimane would announce his resignation.

The party’s federal executive members are currently meeting behind closed doors at the DA headquarters.

The long wait is possibly an indication of the tense negotiations currently taking place in that closed federal executive meeting.

The meeting was meant to discuss Herman Mashaba’s resignation and what the party’s approach would be.

But it’s understood that the meeting took a turn, with some party leaders criticising Maimane for calling Mashaba his hero after he "trashed the organisation" on Monday.

Maimane was questioned on why he didn’t defend the party in the face of harsh criticism from the Johannesburg mayor.

If Maimane goes ahead with his resignation this afternoon, the party will need to be ready to manage his ousting.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that several black leaders have threatened to walk away if Maimane left.

The DA has called for patience as talks continued behind closed doors at the party's headquarters in Bruma.

Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi spoke to frustrated reporters.

"The discussion is taking longer than anticipated, so we just came out to tell you to be patient and that whenever the meeting is done or there's an update we'll come back here and there'll be a communique so that you don't wait here not knowing what's going on. That is all I'm prepared to say for now and that's all there is to say."