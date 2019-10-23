Artwork of Jesus with clown: School says it endorses creativity

The school, which is a member of the Curro group, said it encouraged students to voice their opinions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Grantleigh School in Richards Bay said it prides itself on fostering creativity and independent thought.

This comes after an outcry over an art display, which included a painting of Jesus with a clown.

However, they did take into consideration community members who had been offended.

The school said the matric pupils were tasked with demonstrating organised religion’s preoccupation with making money.

Education specialist Benji Richards said schools had a responsibility to endorse creativity.

"The child expressed his own creativity. I think students need to be able to develop their critical minds and to express their creative minds."