Artwork of Jesus with clown: School says it endorses creativity
The school, which is a member of the Curro group, said it encouraged students to voice their opinions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Grantleigh School in Richards Bay said it prides itself on fostering creativity and independent thought.
This comes after an outcry over an art display, which included a painting of Jesus with a clown.
The school, which is a member of the Curro group, said it encouraged students to voice their opinions.
However, they did take into consideration community members who had been offended.
The school said the matric pupils were tasked with demonstrating organised religion’s preoccupation with making money.
Education specialist Benji Richards said schools had a responsibility to endorse creativity.
"The child expressed his own creativity. I think students need to be able to develop their critical minds and to express their creative minds."
Popular in Local
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit
-
READ: Mmusi Maimane’s resignation address
-
As wait continues for Maimane briefing, sources say Trollip has resigned
-
Mom, 2 kids go missing in Herolds Bay
-
Lesufi to visit Kempton Park school where pupil attacked schoolmate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.