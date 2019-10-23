ANC in WC slams media for ‘disinformation campaign’ against Iqbal Survé

The party said it was behind the Sekunjalo chairperson, despite reports of impropriety.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape slammed certain quarters in the media for what it termed a disinformation campaign against Iqbal Survé.

On Tuesday, the party said it was behind the Sekunjalo chairperson, despite reports of impropriety.

Surve’s million rand donation to its election campaign in May caused divisions within the party.

The ANC Western Cape’s interim convenor Ronalda Nalumango said Survé did nothing wrong.

She said certain media houses were out to paint Survé in a bad light.

This after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority raided the Cape Town offices of Sekunjalo Holdings.

The authority is probing allegations of irregular share trading against another of Survé’s companies Ayo Technology Solutions.

Nalumanga said the party was also not happy with the Public Investment Corporation, which is considering to liquidate Survé’s Independent Media Group.

She said they considered Survé a friend of the party.