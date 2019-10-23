Alleged baby killer says he never hit Jeremiah Ruiters’s sister
Ameerudeen Peters is accused of raping and murdering Jeremiah Ruiters who was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic in June 2017.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape and murder of his girlfriend's 18-month-old son in Factreton, Cape Town, said he never lifted his hand to the child's older sister.
The child's mother Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.
State prosecutor Maria Marshall will continue cross-examining Peters in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday morning.
The matter was postponed on Tuesday because Ruiters had fallen ill and excused herself from the courtroom more than once.
On Tuesday, Marshall put it to Peters that two State witnesses including the baby’s grandmother previously testified that he spanked the boy's older sister.
But Peters denied this, saying he never hit the three-year-old girl.
It was the accused’s responsibility to look after the two young children and their eight-year-old sister while their mother worked seven days a week.
Peters and the children's mother also share a daughter who was born while they were in custody at Pollsmoor Prison two years ago.
