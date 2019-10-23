All systems go for Botswana elections
The country will see 1.2 million Batswana cast their votes for the national Parliament and local government councils.
GAROBONE - The Botswana Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Tuesday said it expected the more than 2,000 voting stations in that country to open at 6:30 am on Wednesday.
The IEC said it expected all results to be in by Friday.
As campaigning drew to a close on Tuesday night, the IEC was dotting the I’s and crossing the T's.
Chief information officer Osupile Morobe said: “It's all systems go. All polling stations have received sensitive material, ballot papers and they will open at 6:30 am and close at 7 pm. Immediately after closing, we will do ballot verification.”
He said if anything happened, it would be unexpected and vote counting would start immediately.
“We expect results to be out within two days after the close of polls because we do manual counting.”
Four main political parties have dominated the campaign period and it is now up to Batswana to say who should be the next President.
