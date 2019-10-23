'AfCFTA set to bolster Ghana economy'
Business reporter Arabile Gumede says businesses in Ghana are poised to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.
Already ranked 113 out of 190 economies in terms of the ease of doing business, the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) may have a more buoyant and positive effect in Ghana, says business reporter Arabile Gumede.
Gumede is in the country to discover what's driving growth in Africa.
They can certainly take advantage of it. They have ensured that their businesses are close to the seaside and the hubs around that area, and ensuring that they are close to the city as well so they can transport their goods in any way.Arabile Gumede, business reporter
The ease of doing business certainly seems good for most people on this side of the continent.... and I think that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement has a whole lot of space to play in when it comes to this region.Arabile Gumede, business reporter
Exploring the manufacturing industry, Gumede visited a business that manufactures school stationery.
