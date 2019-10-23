View all in Latest
3 Upington rapists get life behind bars

They were convicted and sentenced earlier this week, after attacking a woman in her yard in April 2014.

A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three rapists have been sentenced to life behind bars in the Upington Regional Court.

They were convicted and sentenced earlier this week.

The trio attacked a woman in her yard in April 2014.

The victim had her arm broken as she was dragged to a nearby veld where the suspects took turns assaulting her.

She was rescued by her boyfriend who heard her screaming.

