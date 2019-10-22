View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza answers questions on 4IR, service delivery in Parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza is in the National Assembly for oral replies to questions from MPs.

Deputy President David Mabuza responding to oral questions in the National Assembly in Cape Town on 17 October 2019. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza is in the National Assembly for oral replies to questions from MPs.

The questions range from government's preparedness to ensure that technology is at the forefront of taking trade into the Fourth Industrial Revolution with regards to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to the role that the Human Resources Development Council of South Africa will play in addressing the shortage of skills required to assist the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Rapid Response Interventions to address service delivery challenges.

