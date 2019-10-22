VW speeds up production of next generation Golf
Volkswagen’s main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is preparing to make 450,000 Golf cars a year with the manufacturing time of the eighth-generation model sped up by one hour per vehicle, Andreas Tostmann told journalists in a call.
FRANKFURT - Volkswagen will start deliveries of its new Golf hatchback in December after shaving an hour off the time needed to build its flagship model, the board member responsible for production at the VW brand said on Tuesday.
Volkswagen’s main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is preparing to make 450,000 Golf cars a year with the manufacturing time of the eighth-generation model sped up by one hour per vehicle, Andreas Tostmann told journalists in a call.
Because VW is able to re-use 80% of the tooling for its new model, VW will invest a midsized triple-digit million euros amount in overhauling production, the carmaker said.
Popular in Business
-
No need for panic over flight cancellations, says Minister Mbalula
-
Eskom's R59bn bailout closer after Special Appropriation Bill passed
-
Ministers no-show at Parly meeting over money owed to Eskom
-
SAA, Comair flight cancellations leave passengers fuming over poor communication
-
Baleka Mbete: The World Bank is not God
-
SAA puts contingency plans in place to deal with flight cancellations, delays
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.