Trial of Durban man accused of killing Miguel Louw (9) to resume today

In a two-page indictment, the State alleges that Mohamed Ebrahim committed the crime last year following an argument with the boy’s mother.

In a two-page indictment, the State alleged that Mohamed Ebrahim committed the crime in 2018 following an argument with the boy’s mother.

It’s believed Ebrahim was in a romantic relationship with Louw’s mother and a fallout with her led to him taking revenge by killing her son.

Ebrahim is alleged to have lured Louw by buying him fast food before kidnapping and killing him.

It’s alleged that after the murder, Ebrahim dumped Louw’s body at a bush in Phoenix, north of Durban.

The State argued that Ebrahim occasionally lived with the Louw family and would often do odd jobs around the house.

During his bail application, Ebrahim denied any involvement in the murder. He is currently in police custody.

His trial was scheduled to begin on Monday but was postponed until Tuesday after State prosecutor Kelvin Singh asked for more time to resolve preliminary matters with the defence.