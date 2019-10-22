View all in Latest
Talks on-going over taxi industry tensions in CT

Minibus taxi drivers blocked roads in the CBD as well as on the N2 Highway last week.

FILE: Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: EWN.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A meeting between taxi bosses and the City of Cape Town is on the cards in a bid to defuse tensions.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela met with officials from the South African National Taxi Council on Monday.

Minibus taxi drivers blocked roads in the CBD as well as on the N2 Highway last week.

Madikizela said he would set up a meeting between the City of Cape Town and the taxi industry as the majority of concerns raised on Monday were in the city's jurisdiction.

“Of course, they raise the issue of fines… but I did emphasise the point that if people are breaking the law, the law must take its cause.”

Madikizela will meet with city officials on 4 November to deal with outstanding operating licenses as well as other issues raised during his meeting with taxi representatives.

The City of Cape Town said staff were on high alert and would assist police should any disruptions occur.

Madikizela said he fully understood the important role of the taxi industry and its contribution to the economy.

