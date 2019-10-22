Snoop Dogg given bouquet of 48 joints for birthday
Snoop Dogg has always been open about his love for cannabis and admitted recently that he paid someone between $40,000 to $50,000 each year to prepare his joints.
LONDON - Snoop Dogg was given 48 joints of cannabis for his 48th birthday on Sunday.
The 48-year-old rapper's family wanted to make sure he had the most perfect birthday by arranging for a floral display to arrive at his door with almost 50 rolled cannabis cigarettes embedded between the blooms.
According to TMZ.com, the bouquet - in which half the joints were filled with Indica and the other half with Sativa as well as four small weed clones and eight tall clones - was created by cannabis floral designer and artist, Leslie K Monroy.
Snoop has always been open about his love for cannabis and admitted recently that he paid someone between $40,000 to $50,000 each year to prepare his joints.
He said: "Timing. That motherfu###r's timing is impeccable. That's his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'what do you do? I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller."
Comedian Seth Rogen added: "He knows how to gauge the look on somebody's face when it seems like they want a blunt, and if they do, he gives you one. There's been like 40 minutes where I'm like, 'I'm just watching this guy and I'm just going to see what is going on here'. As someone who smokes a lot of weed, it's f##king fascinating. Honestly, the amount of time I spend rolling joints, it might be worth my while financially to hire someone to do that."
Dogg also revealed that the perks of the job included getting to smoke the drugs he rolled, going on tour with him and getting to keep some free items, such as clothing.
The rap star - who claimed in a 2012 Reddit AMA that he smoked 81 joints a day - previously revealed he loved smoking with Rogen because of how "creative" he is.
Asked if there are people he doesn't like smoking with, he said: "Yeah, because [some people] talk too motherfu###ng much... Seth enjoys the moments, he's creative - this motherfu###r knows how to make a joint that looks like a cross."
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.