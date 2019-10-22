SAA recalls some flights to undertake compliance verification

The cash-strapped state-owned enterprise said this decision follows an oversight inspection conducted by the SACAA at SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (SAAT).

The cash-strapped state-owned entity said this decision followed an oversight inspection conducted by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) at SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (SAAT).

“Some of the flights will operate later than usual and SAA has implemented its contingency plans to ensure business continuity.”

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times reported that a Mango Boeing nosedived during a flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town in September.

The publication reported that a preliminary report showed a defective replacement motor with a service history that "could not be determined with certainty".

The Sunday paper reported that SAA, and Hawks sources, informed them that it was investigating US and French aviation supply and maintenance companies, including staff in the country.

The state-owned entity responded to the report, saying it wished to assure customers that all components and parts were procured from approved suppliers and all supporting documentation complied with the SACAA requirements on components.

It strongly denied claims that it was being supplied with dodgy aircraft parts or components.

“Whilst any acts of criminality cannot be ruled out, it is untrue that there is a known international crime syndicate that has infiltrated SAA or SAAT that is responsible for tender manipulation and/or corruption at SAA or SAAT. There is no link, direct or indirect, between the aircraft incident involving the Mango flight reported on and matters that are currently under investigation at SAAT.”