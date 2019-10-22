SAA puts contingency plans in place to deal with flight cancellations, delays

SAA and Comair have had to ground some planes on Tuesday as a precautionary measure following overnight inspections by the Civil Aviation Authority.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said on Tuesday it had implemented contingency plans to ensure passengers would not be further inconvenienced by the aircraft grounding and ensuing delays.

SAA and Comair have had to ground some planes on Tuesday as a precautionary measure following overnight inspections by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Certain Mango flights have also been affected.

Affected passengers have decried what they called a lack of communication over the issue.

But SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali asked them not to panic.

“They should not panic. What we are dealing with is a situation that is happening within our means of control insofar as ensuring that we can transport them to Johannesburg until their final destinations of the point.”