SAA, Comair flight cancellations leave passengers fuming over poor communication

Comair and SAA have had to ground some planes operating between Cape Town, Joburg and Durban, saying it was a precautionary measure following oversight inspections by the Civil Aviation Authority.

JOHANNESBURG - With a number of flights cancelled on Tuesday by some airlines, passengers at the OR Tambo International Airport have voiced their unhappiness about the lack of communication.

Comair and SAA have had to ground some planes operating between Cape Town, Joburg and Durban.

They said it was a precautionary measure following oversight inspections by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Certain Mango flights have also been affected.

Passengers are standing in lines anxiously, as they wait to check-in their luggage amid long delays.

Officials are speaking to some travellers on the ground, but many have complained about poor communication.

One woman said she had no idea that there were major disruptions.

"My flight was supposed to be at 12.45pm and I called this morning and they said 'no, your flight is on-time,' so I got to the airport [but there were] no messages, no emails, nothing and my flight's delayed. I see it on the board, I go to the counter but they said they don't know about it."

Many flights have been rearranged and airlines assured their clients that they would be back to full services soon.

Travellers have also been urged to check how the delays have impacted their flights.

Meanwhile, a local tour guide said that there’s been a ripple effect on travel arrangements she’s made for a group of Dutch tourists when she lands in Port Elizabeth.

A group of dutch passengers is waiting anxiously at OR Tambo International Airport.

They were due to flying to Port Elizabeth at 1pm this afternoon but their flight was moved to 3:55 due to the plane inspections.

Their tour guide Noreena van der Linde: "We should have been arriving in Port Elizabeth at 3pm now we're going to arrive late. We've hired another company to pick us up thogh I will have to contact my company now and find out what the contingency plans are."

Van der Linde said that the delays impacted her company’s reputation and she may even have to refund some customers if they claim for it.