Robin Peterson named interim Warriors head coach
The 40-year-old will be thrown straight into his coaching duties when the Port Elizabeth side takes on the Cape Cobras in the 4-Day Series on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas spinner Robin Peterson has been announced as the Warrior’s interim coach until the end of the 2019/20 season.
Peterson will replace outgoing head coach Rivash Gobind, who will be joining the Afghanistan national side from Friday.
Cricket Eastern Cape chief executive officer Dr Mark Williams said Peterson was the perfect fit for the franchise.
“Born and raised in Port Elizabeth and having played for Eastern Province Jumbo’s as well as the Warriors at the start of his career, Peterson is deemed as a good fit for the Warriors,” he said.
“Peterson’s coaching background sums him up as he has been a technical consultant for the South African Under-19 national team since 2017, national academy and South African A team. He has also coached the Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Caribbean Premier League) as well as the Northern Warriors (T10 League). All this experience within the field of coaching at the professional level makes Peterson a highly suitable selection to lead the Warriors during this new season”, he said.
Peterson said he is delighted and fortunate to be coaching his home team.
“It’s especially a privilege being a PE boy and having spent the best part of my career playing for the Warriors and now getting the opportunity to help develop and guide the team. This is a huge thrill. They have the right mix of youth, experience and talent to do something special as a collective and push for silverware,” he said.
Peterson will also take up the role of assistant coach at the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during the 2019 Mzansi Super League season.
