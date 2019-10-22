Revolution talk: EFF tells Mabuza to brush up on 4IR

Deputy President David Mabuza has been told to get a better understanding of the different industrial revolutions the world has undergone and especially the fourth, which is driven by technological advances such as robotics.

He’s been told to get a better understanding of the different industrial revolutions the world has undergone and especially the fourth, which is driven by technological advances such as robotics.

Mabuza was answering a question about the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the National Assembly when he was challenged by the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi wanted Mabuza to spell out what the first, second and third industrial revolutions were, for the “purposes of clarity”.

Mabuza seemed to be unsure about which industrial revolution South Africa was currently in.

“I’m prepared if a new question is asked to explain all these industrial revolutions up to the fourth industrial revolution and I’m not very sure as a country whether we’re in the third industrial revolution or the second.”

Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen suggested Mabuza might need to phone a friend.

Ndlozi had some advice for the deputy president.

“Please, do not come to Parliament to speak about things when you don’t understand… it’s wrong. Please, go take time to understand these revolutions because they are upon us as a country and if we are not prepared, particularly on the understanding of the leadership, then you cannot lead us.”



It wasn't long before South Africans on Twitter started adding their two cents. #DeputyPresident is now trending on the social network.

Don't be like your Deputy President. Here are the revolutions. #ndlozi pic.twitter.com/Vke77mjZZ4 — LazyMathematician (@mahwele) October 22, 2019

Deputy President David Mabuza FAILED with distinction to explain to parliament what is the #4IR that is supposedly upon us as a country. He further went on to say he doesn't know which Industrial Revolution the country is in😂💀💀💀 — Dr. Mogomotsi Xiga (@DrXiga) October 22, 2019

Yoh, that was embarrassing for the deputy president. Not knowing what's 2nd and 3rd Industrial revolution. Kubi.. And we say these are our leaders — Mthimkhulu (@Ntsimbisays) October 22, 2019

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tells Deputy President DD Mabuza not to come to parliament to answer questions when he's not prepared #MabuzaQandA pic.twitter.com/1mAhIiV07y — Pelisa Cossie (@Pheli7812) October 22, 2019

Steenhuisen tells Deputy President to call a friend because he doesn't know the answer #MabuzaQandA pic.twitter.com/FCMsU9Vp0l — Pelisa Cossie (@Pheli7812) October 22, 2019

