Reiger Park community angry after rape accused released
When the man appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Monday, prosecutors told the court the matter would not be placed on the roll.
JOHANNESBURG - The Reiger Park community is demanding answers from the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after a 34-year old man who was arrested for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl was released due to a lack of evidence, despite a doctor's report confirming the assault.
The NPA confirmed to Eyewitness News that the 34-year old man was released on Monday.
The girl's family and community members waited for hours at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Monday where the man was expected to appear.
When he did, prosecutors told the court that the matter would not be placed on the roll.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The matter was not placed on the roll pending further investigations. Once those investigations are completed, the docket will be brought back to the NPA for its decision.”
Angry residents marched to their local councillor's home on Monday night demanding an explanation.
Community spokesperson Chetwick Wagner said a meeting would be held.
“The community is very upset with regards to the result of the two-year-old’s rape case.”
On Friday, the girl's family told EWN their child was raped earlier in the week and that this was confirmed by a doctor.
She had been in the care of the 34-year-old man while her mother was at work.
