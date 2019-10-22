Rand Water: People using more water than they should

The utility said it would continue to monitor reservoir levels to help mitigate the effects of the stress on its system.

JOHANNESBURG – Rand Water’s resources remain under strain with the water utility citing high temperatures and little to no rainfall for rising consumption.

The utility said it would continue to monitor reservoir levels to help mitigate the effects of the stress on its system.

It's also reiterated calls for consumers to use water sparingly.

Rand Water’s Eddie Singo said they were working hard to manage demand in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State.

“The consumption has increased and it’s exacerbated by the heatwave. This results in people consuming more water than they should.”

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Department said heavy rains that could result in localised flooding would not help to fill up dam levels.

In the Vaal Dam, levels have dropped to below 50% for the first time in nearly three years.

* INTERACTIVE: Government or God - South Africa's water crisis