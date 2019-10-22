View all in Latest
Proteas crowned Africa Netball Cup champs

South Africa have been crowned 2019 Africa Netball Cup champions after their 72-53 victory over Zambia at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Proteas take on Zambia in the Africa Netball Cup match at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town on 22 October 2019. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter
The Proteas take on Zambia in the Africa Netball Cup match at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town on 22 October 2019. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has been crowned 2019 Africa Netball Cup champions after their 72-53 victory over Zambia at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Proteas came to this game having won five games in a row and were looking to maintain its 100% winning record.

Zambia looked set to spoil that record when they took an early 5-3 lead against the hosts. Lenize Potgieter continued her fine shooting form as she helped power South Africa into a 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

South Africa maintained a narrow lead over Zambia going into the halftime break 31-25 ahead as they slowly found their rhythm.

The third quarter saw South Africa make their class count as they extended their lead to 53-37 at the end of the third quarter.

The home side piled on the points for a 72-53 victory and their sixth-straight win in the tournament.

