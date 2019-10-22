Proteas crowned Africa Netball Cup champs
South Africa have been crowned 2019 Africa Netball Cup champions after their 72-53 victory over Zambia at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Proteas came to this game having won five games in a row and were looking to maintain its 100% winning record.
Zambia looked set to spoil that record when they took an early 5-3 lead against the hosts. Lenize Potgieter continued her fine shooting form as she helped power South Africa into a 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
South Africa maintained a narrow lead over Zambia going into the halftime break 31-25 ahead as they slowly found their rhythm.
The third quarter saw South Africa make their class count as they extended their lead to 53-37 at the end of the third quarter.
The home side piled on the points for a 72-53 victory and their sixth-straight win in the tournament.
