Pat Lambie joins the Sharks as consultant

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks have confirmed the return of former player Patrick Lambie to their team.

He will make a return to Jonsson Kings Park as the Cell C Sharks tactical and technical kicking consultant.

In a statement released on Monday, the Sharks confirmed that Lambie joined on a one-year contract and would work with contracted players across all of their professional teams.

“As a player, Pat impressed with his natural ability and never-say-die attitude. He was highly respected by his teammates and fans alike and he will no doubt add huge value to the role as a former player that our current players will look up to”, said Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee.

In January 2018, Lambie announced his retirement from rugby due to the effects of an accumulation of concussions.

“As a role-model, he will also provide a mentoring role, passing on the maturity he showed as a player to those who now follow in his footsteps. We are thrilled that he has accepted the challenge offered to him and we know that he will make a hugely valuable impact on the young players in our squad.”