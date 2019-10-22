Outa: Myeni is just buying time
Outa and the SAA Pilots Association want her declared a delinquent director, accusing her of pushing for dodgy deals, which added to the financial losses at the struggling state parastatal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has accused former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni of using delay tactics.
Myeni's matter was back in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.
The case against Myeni was postponed again after her lawyer Nqaba Buthelezi brought an application to have her plea amended.
Myeni made certain admissions in the past, which she is now disputing. The application was granted.
Buthelezi also brought an application for all board members who served under Myeni to also have their day in court.
However, the lawyer for Outa Rashaad Pandor said Myeni was just buying time.
“We do believe she should have taken steps much earlier when ENS fired her, she did nothing. We’re saying there’s a gap of three months in which nothing happened, and we take issue with that particular point. She now claims there’s evidence in her plea, but the plea was served in 2017.”
The application to have other members also appear in court will be heard in November while the trial is due to start in January.
