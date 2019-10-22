View all in Latest
NSFAS: More needs to be done to make TVETs an imperative choice for pupils

The financial aid scheme announced this week it's received R50,000 more applications for the 2020 academic year compared to this time last year.

FILE: The financial aid scheme announced this week it's received R50,000 more applications for the 2020 academic year compared to this time last year. Picture: EWN
FILE: The financial aid scheme announced this week it's received R50,000 more applications for the 2020 academic year compared to this time last year. Picture: EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said more needed to be done to position TVET education as an imperative choice for the country's development ideals.

The financial aid scheme announced this week that it received 50,000 more applications for the 2020 academic year compared to this time last year.

It said it surpassed the 200,000 mark only six weeks after applications opened.

NSFAS is, however, worried that the majority of applications are from school youth who intend to further their studies at universities.

Administrator Randall Carolissen said: “But there is definitely 100% value of TVETs and a good life that you can actually carve for yourself through a skills-based programme in South Africa.”

