No need for panic over flight cancellations, says Minister Mbalula

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

No need for panic over flight cancellations, says Minister Mbalula

Transport Minister Mbalula said that the grounding of SAA, Comair and some Mango flights was not a crisis.

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that all flights affected by Tuesday's grounding would be fully restored by the end of this week.

Mbalula was giving a briefing on the matter in Cape Town.

This after South African Airways (SAA) and Comair grounded some planes earlier today as a precautionary measure following overnight inspections by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Certain Mango flights were also affected.

Mbalula said that the grounding of the flights was not a crisis.

"The point for everyone is that we shouldn't panic. These matters are being attended to. Before the end of the week, everything will be back to normal, in fact, there's minimal interruption of airlines. I was also delayed. I was supposed to land in Cape Town at 8am for a Cabinet committee meeting and then the flights started being cancelled from 6am."

Meanwhile, SAA said it hoped all its flight services would resume and passengers were not further inconvenienced by today's disruptions.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali: "We had the benefit of there being a bigger window of opportunity for us to be able to assess and analyse the situation and to make the necessary deployment insofar as the required aircraft size that matches the number of people who must be flown from Johannesburg to any final destination."

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA